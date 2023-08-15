The Tampa Bay Rays visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Yandy Diaz and others in this contest.

Rays vs. Giants Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 26 doubles, 16 home runs, 47 walks and 60 RBI (127 total hits).

He's slashing .323/.402/.511 so far this year.

Diaz has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with four doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants Aug. 14 2-for-6 0 0 1 3 vs. Guardians Aug. 13 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 12 3-for-4 1 0 1 5 vs. Guardians Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 vs. Cardinals Aug. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 107 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 58 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashing .258/.365/.427 so far this season.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .289 with two doubles, six walks and four RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 14 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 2

