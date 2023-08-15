The San Francisco Giants (63-56) and Tampa Bay Rays (72-49) clash on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

The probable pitchers are Jakob Junis (3-3) for the Giants and Zack Littell (2-3) for the Rays.

Rays vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Junis - SF (3-3, 4.36 ERA) vs Littell - TB (2-3, 4.10 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

Littell (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.10, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing batters have a .287 batting average against him.

Littell is looking to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Littell will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 2.2 frames per outing.

In seven of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jakob Junis

Junis will take to the mound for the Giants, his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning while allowing one hit to the Texas Rangers.

He has an ERA of 4.36, a 4.35 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.406 in 31 games this season.

