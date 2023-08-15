The Tampa Bay Rays and Rene Pinto, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Jakob Junis and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Jakob Junis

Jakob Junis TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rene Pinto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Rene Pinto At The Plate

Pinto has while hitting .263.

In three of eight games this year, Pinto has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this year.

Pinto has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Giants

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 .000 AVG .417 .000 OBP .417 .000 SLG .417 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 3/0 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings