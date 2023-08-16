At +10000 as of December 31, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Watch the Buccaneers this season on Fubo!

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC South: +750
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

  • Tampa Bay put together a 4-12-1 record against the spread last season.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Buccaneers games.
  • Tampa Bay averaged 346.7 yards per game on offense last season (15th in ), and it ranked ninth on defense with 324.3 yards allowed per game.
  • The Buccaneers collected five wins at home last season and three away.
  • Tampa Bay was winless as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.
  • The Buccaneers were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Bet on Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Buccaneers Player Futures

Mike Evans Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Vita Vea Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Baker Mayfield MVP Odds
Chris Godwin Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Lavonte David Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Shaquil Barrett Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Devin White Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Trey Palmer Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Calijah Kancey Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Antoine Winfield Jr. Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Rachaad White Offensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 @ Vikings - +4000
2 September 17 Bears - +6000
3 September 25 Eagles - +800
4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000
BYE - - - -
6 October 15 Lions - +2200
7 October 22 Falcons - +8000
8 October 26 @ Bills - +1000
9 November 5 @ Texans - +20000
10 November 12 Titans - +10000
11 November 19 @ 49ers - +1000
12 November 26 @ Colts - +15000
13 December 3 Panthers - +8000
14 December 10 @ Falcons - +8000
15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600
16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000
17 December 31 Saints - +4000
18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

Odds are current as of August 16 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.