Christian Bethancourt -- batting .276 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on August 16 at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Giants.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt is hitting .223 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.
  • Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 23.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 28 of 78 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Other Rays Players vs the Giants

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 36
.227 AVG .220
.272 OBP .246
.383 SLG .366
12 XBH 10
4 HR 4
13 RBI 12
33/8 K/BB 36/5
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Giants' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 123 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Walker gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 43 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw two scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 2.28 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings across 31 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
