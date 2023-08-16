Christian Bethancourt vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Christian Bethancourt -- batting .276 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on August 16 at 3:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Giants.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Giants Player Props
|Rays vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Giants
|Rays vs Giants Odds
|Rays vs Giants Prediction
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .223 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 23.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 of 78 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rays Players vs the Giants
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.227
|AVG
|.220
|.272
|OBP
|.246
|.383
|SLG
|.366
|12
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|12
|33/8
|K/BB
|36/5
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 123 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Walker gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 43 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw two scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 2.28 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings across 31 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.