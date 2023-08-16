Harold Ramirez vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez -- hitting .444 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on August 16 at 3:45 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .302 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has homered in 10.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 89), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez has driven in a run in 31 games this year (34.8%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.2% of his games this year (34 of 89), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|39
|.284
|AVG
|.324
|.335
|OBP
|.365
|.510
|SLG
|.375
|18
|XBH
|4
|8
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|15
|36/11
|K/BB
|22/8
|3
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (123 total, one per game).
- The Giants are sending Walker (4-1) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went two scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.28, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 31 games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
