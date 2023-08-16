Harold Ramirez -- hitting .444 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on August 16 at 3:45 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is hitting .302 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
  • Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
  • He has homered in 10.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 89), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ramirez has driven in a run in 31 games this year (34.8%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 38.2% of his games this year (34 of 89), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Giants

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 39
.284 AVG .324
.335 OBP .365
.510 SLG .375
18 XBH 4
8 HR 1
27 RBI 15
36/11 K/BB 22/8
3 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (123 total, one per game).
  • The Giants are sending Walker (4-1) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went two scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.28, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 31 games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.