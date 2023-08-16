On Wednesday, Isaac Paredes (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 17 doubles, 23 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .246.

He ranks 102nd in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Paredes has recorded a hit in 57 of 105 games this season (54.3%), including 23 multi-hit games (21.9%).

In 20 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.0%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 40.0% of his games this season, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (11.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 40 of 105 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 53 .236 AVG .254 .339 OBP .364 .503 SLG .481 18 XBH 22 13 HR 10 39 RBI 31 32/20 K/BB 44/23 1 SB 0

