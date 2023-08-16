Jose Siri vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Jose Siri -- hitting .212 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the hill, on August 16 at 3:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .217 with 10 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 16 walks.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 80 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.3% of those games.
- In 21 games this season, he has hit a long ball (26.3%, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 38.8% of his games this season, Siri has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (16.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 45.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|38
|.237
|AVG
|.197
|.287
|OBP
|.228
|.511
|SLG
|.511
|15
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|12
|25
|RBI
|24
|52/10
|K/BB
|57/6
|4
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 123 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants will send Walker (4-1) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw two scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.28, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 31 games this season. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
