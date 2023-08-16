Jose Siri -- hitting .212 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the hill, on August 16 at 3:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri is hitting .217 with 10 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 16 walks.
  • Siri has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 80 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.3% of those games.
  • In 21 games this season, he has hit a long ball (26.3%, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 38.8% of his games this season, Siri has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (16.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 45.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 38
.237 AVG .197
.287 OBP .228
.511 SLG .511
15 XBH 19
11 HR 12
25 RBI 24
52/10 K/BB 57/6
4 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 123 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • The Giants will send Walker (4-1) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw two scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.28, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 31 games this season. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
