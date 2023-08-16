Josh Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on August 16 at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .270.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 64.2% of his 95 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.3% of them.

Looking at the 95 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 14 of them (14.7%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 37 games this season (38.9%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 50 .273 AVG .268 .296 OBP .328 .422 SLG .514 16 XBH 21 3 HR 11 18 RBI 40 42/5 K/BB 52/17 11 SB 13

