Randy Arozarena vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is batting .255 with 12 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 80th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
- Arozarena has gotten at least one hit in 60.3% of his games this season (70 of 116), with more than one hit 30 times (25.9%).
- In 17 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.7%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 35.3% of his games this season, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 48.3% of his games this season (56 of 116), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (11.2%) he has scored more than once.
Other Rays Players vs the Giants
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|56
|.262
|AVG
|.249
|.375
|OBP
|.348
|.433
|SLG
|.411
|17
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|30
|54/28
|K/BB
|65/30
|11
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 123 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Walker (4-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 2.28 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings across 31 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
