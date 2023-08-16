Wednesday's contest at Oracle Park has the Tampa Bay Rays (72-50) going head to head against the San Francisco Giants (64-56) at 3:45 PM ET (on August 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Rays, so expect a tight matchup.

The Giants will call on Ryan Walker (4-1) against the Rays and Aaron Civale (5-3).

Rays vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Rays vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Rays' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Rays have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win five times (27.8%) in those contests.

This year, Tampa Bay has won three of 13 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (630 total, 5.2 per game).

Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.88 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Rays Schedule