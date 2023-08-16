Michael Conforto will lead the way for the San Francisco Giants (64-56) on Wednesday, August 16, when they clash with Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (72-50) at Oracle Park at 3:45 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rays +100 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Ryan Walker - SF (4-1, 2.28 ERA) vs Aaron Civale - TB (5-3, 2.61 ERA)

Rays vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 62 games this season and won 32 (51.6%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Giants have a record of 30-26 (53.6%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Giants went 2-3 across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rays have been victorious in five, or 27.8%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rays have a win-loss record of 3-10 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Rays as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Aaron Civale - - - -

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 1st Win AL East +240 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.