Yandy Díaz vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Yandy Diaz (batting .386 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 127 hits and an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .508. All three of those stats lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 72 games this season (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39 games this year (37.9%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (12.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 54 of 103 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.353
|AVG
|.286
|.427
|OBP
|.373
|.544
|SLG
|.469
|21
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|7
|33
|RBI
|27
|39/24
|K/BB
|37/24
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (123 total, one per game).
- The Giants will send Walker (4-1) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 43 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went two scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 2.28 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
