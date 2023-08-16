On Wednesday, Yandy Diaz (batting .386 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 127 hits and an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .508. All three of those stats lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 72 games this season (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 39 games this year (37.9%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (12.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 54 of 103 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Other Rays Players vs the Giants

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .353 AVG .286 .427 OBP .373 .544 SLG .469 21 XBH 21 9 HR 7 33 RBI 27 39/24 K/BB 37/24 0 SB 0

