Christian Bethancourt -- batting .300 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on August 18 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .224 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.

In 53.2% of his 79 games this season, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 10.1% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has driven home a run in 18 games this season (22.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .227 AVG .220 .272 OBP .246 .383 SLG .362 12 XBH 10 4 HR 4 13 RBI 12 33/8 K/BB 37/5 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings