Christian Bethancourt vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Christian Bethancourt -- batting .300 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on August 18 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .224 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- In 53.2% of his 79 games this season, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 10.1% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has driven home a run in 18 games this season (22.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.227
|AVG
|.220
|.272
|OBP
|.246
|.383
|SLG
|.362
|12
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|12
|33/8
|K/BB
|37/5
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- The Angels rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 5.28 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 5.28 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.