The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .302.

Ramirez is batting .412 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 62.2% of his 90 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has homered in nine games this season (10.0%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34 games this year (37.8%), including multiple runs in five games.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 40 .284 AVG .321 .335 OBP .362 .510 SLG .371 18 XBH 4 8 HR 1 27 RBI 15 36/11 K/BB 22/8 3 SB 1

