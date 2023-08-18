Isaac Paredes -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on August 18 at 9:38 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 17 doubles, 23 home runs and 43 walks while batting .251.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 88th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 54.7% of his 106 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.6% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 18.9% of his games in 2023 (20 of 106), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 43 games this year (40.6%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season (40 of 106), with two or more runs 12 times (11.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 54 .236 AVG .263 .339 OBP .369 .503 SLG .484 18 XBH 22 13 HR 10 39 RBI 32 32/20 K/BB 44/23 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings