Jose Siri vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri and his .576 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Giants.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .219 with 10 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 16 walks.
- In 47 of 81 games this year (58.0%) Siri has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (16.0%).
- He has homered in 25.9% of his games in 2023, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has had an RBI in 31 games this season (38.3%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this year (44.4%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.237
|AVG
|.201
|.287
|OBP
|.231
|.511
|SLG
|.511
|15
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|12
|25
|RBI
|24
|52/10
|K/BB
|57/6
|4
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.59 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson (5-4 with a 5.28 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 5.28 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
