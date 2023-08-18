After going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Giants.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .272.
  • Lowe has gotten a hit in 62 of 96 games this season (64.6%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (27.1%).
  • Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's homered in 15 of them (15.6%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Lowe has driven home a run in 38 games this year (39.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored in 42.7% of his games this season (41 of 96), with two or more runs eight times (8.3%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 51
.273 AVG .272
.296 OBP .330
.422 SLG .527
16 XBH 22
3 HR 12
18 RBI 41
42/5 K/BB 54/17
11 SB 13

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Angels' 4.59 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • The Angels are sending Anderson (5-4) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.28 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.28, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .278 batting average against him.
