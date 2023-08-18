After going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .272.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 62 of 96 games this season (64.6%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (27.1%).

Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's homered in 15 of them (15.6%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven home a run in 38 games this year (39.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 42.7% of his games this season (41 of 96), with two or more runs eight times (8.3%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 51 .273 AVG .272 .296 OBP .330 .422 SLG .527 16 XBH 22 3 HR 12 18 RBI 41 42/5 K/BB 54/17 11 SB 13

