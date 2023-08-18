The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.161 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Giants.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .257 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 23 walks.

Raley has gotten a hit in 53 of 94 games this year (56.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (21.3%).

He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this season (30.9%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 36 of 94 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .219 AVG .288 .324 OBP .354 .477 SLG .550 19 XBH 20 6 HR 11 16 RBI 27 46/13 K/BB 53/10 6 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings