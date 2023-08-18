Luke Raley vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.161 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Giants.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .257 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 23 walks.
- Raley has gotten a hit in 53 of 94 games this year (56.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (21.3%).
- He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this season (30.9%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 36 of 94 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.219
|AVG
|.288
|.324
|OBP
|.354
|.477
|SLG
|.550
|19
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|11
|16
|RBI
|27
|46/13
|K/BB
|53/10
|6
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels are sending Anderson (5-4) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.28 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 5.28 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
