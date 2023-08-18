Randy Arozarena vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (hitting .300 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Giants.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 13 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks while batting .257.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.
- Arozarena has had a hit in 71 of 117 games this season (60.7%), including multiple hits 31 times (26.5%).
- He has gone deep in 17 games this year (14.5%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has driven home a run in 41 games this season (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 48.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.262
|AVG
|.252
|.375
|OBP
|.349
|.433
|SLG
|.416
|17
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|30
|54/28
|K/BB
|65/30
|11
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.28 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 5.28 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
