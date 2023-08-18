Friday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (73-50) versus the Los Angeles Angels (60-62) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on August 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Tyler Anderson (5-4) to the mound, while Erasmo Ramirez (2-3) will answer the bell for the Rays.

Rays vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Rays were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The last 10 Rays contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Rays have come away with six wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Tampa Bay has come away with a win six times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.2 runs per game (636 total).

Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.86 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Rays Schedule