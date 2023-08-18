Erasmo Ramirez will take the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays against Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays have hit 177 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB with a .444 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 636.

The Rays have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Rays rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Tampa Bay averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the seventh-best ERA (3.86) in the majors this season.

The Rays have a combined 1.199 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays' Ramirez will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, throwing one inning of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing four hits.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Shawn Armstrong Gavin Williams 8/13/2023 Guardians L 9-2 Home Zach Eflin Tanner Bibee 8/14/2023 Giants W 10-2 Away Tyler Glasnow Ryan Walker 8/15/2023 Giants L 7-0 Away Zack Littell Jakob Junis 8/16/2023 Giants W 6-1 Away Aaron Civale Ryan Walker 8/18/2023 Angels - Away Erasmo Ramírez Tyler Anderson 8/19/2023 Angels - Away Zach Eflin Chase Silseth 8/20/2023 Angels - Away Tyler Glasnow Patrick Sandoval 8/22/2023 Rockies - Home Zack Littell Ty Blach 8/23/2023 Rockies - Home Aaron Civale Austin Gomber 8/24/2023 Rockies - Home - Peter Lambert

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.