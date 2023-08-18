Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (60-62) will face off against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (73-50) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday, August 18. First pitch is scheduled for 9:38 PM ET.

The Rays are -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Angels (-110). The game's over/under has been set at 10 runs.

Rays vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson - LAA (5-4, 5.28 ERA) vs Erasmo Ramirez - TB (2-3, 5.72 ERA)

Rays vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 34, or 54%, of those games.

The Angels have gone 36-29 (winning 55.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Angels went 2-1 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rays have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win six times (31.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Rays have won six of 19 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+150) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Jose Siri 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+195)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 2nd Win AL East +240 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.