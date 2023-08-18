Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Shohei Ohtani, Yandy Diaz and others in the Los Angeles Angels-Tampa Bay Rays matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rays vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 26 doubles, 16 home runs, 48 walks and 60 RBI (129 total hits).

He has a slash line of .322/.400/.506 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Giants Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 14 2-for-6 0 0 1 3 vs. Guardians Aug. 13 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 12 3-for-4 1 0 1 5

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 13 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 58 walks and 68 RBI (109 total hits). He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a .257/.362/.425 slash line on the year.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 14 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1

Bet on player props for Yandy Díaz, Randy Arozarena or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Tyler Anderson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Anderson Stats

Tyler Anderson (5-4) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his 21st start of the season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Anderson has started 20 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 15 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Aug. 12 4.2 6 7 7 6 3 vs. Mariners Aug. 5 5.0 2 2 2 6 3 at Blue Jays Jul. 30 6.1 7 1 1 2 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 23 6.0 8 4 4 5 1 vs. Astros Jul. 16 3.0 5 1 1 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tyler Anderson's player props with BetMGM.

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 137 hits with 20 doubles, seven triples, 42 home runs, 75 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .306/.407/.664 on the year.

Ohtani hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 16 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Rangers Aug. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 1 at Astros Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 29 doubles, 17 home runs, 34 walks and 51 RBI (103 total hits).

He has a .243/.302/.433 slash line on the season.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 12 1-for-3 1 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Hunter Renfroe or other Angels players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.