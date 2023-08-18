The field is shrinking at the Tennis in the Land, with Sara Sorribes Tormo heading into a quarterfinal versus Sloane Stephens. Sorribes Tormo has the fifth-best odds to win (+700) at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Sorribes Tormo at the 2023 Tennis in the Land

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 18-26

August 18-26 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Sorribes Tormo's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 24 (at 6:30 PM ET), Sorribes Tormo will meet Stephens, after defeating Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1 in the previous round.

Sara Sorribes Tormo Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +25000

Tennis in the Land odds to win: +700

Sorribes Tormo Stats

In the Round of 16, Sorribes Tormo won 6-4, 6-1 against Kudermetova on Wednesday.

Sorribes Tormo is 13-9 over the past year, with zero tournament wins.

In three tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Sorribes Tormo has gone 3-3.

Sorribes Tormo has played 18.3 games per match in her 22 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

In her six matches on a hard surface over the past year, Sorribes Tormo has averaged 19.0 games.

Over the past 12 months, Sorribes Tormo has been victorious in 51.9% of her return games and 61.1% of her service games.

Sorribes Tormo has won 52.2% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 68.0% of her service games during that timeframe.

