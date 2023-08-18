Yandy Diaz -- hitting .409 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on August 18 at 9:38 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.506) and total hits (129) this season.

He ranks fifth in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 73 of 104 games this season, with multiple hits 39 times.

In 15.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (39 of 104), with more than one RBI 13 times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 55 of 104 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 50 .353 AVG .289 .427 OBP .373 .544 SLG .467 21 XBH 21 9 HR 7 33 RBI 27 39/24 K/BB 38/24 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings