At +10000, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are No. 28 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of August 19.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay went 4-12-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Buccaneers games.

On offense, Tampa Bay ranked 15th in the with 346.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest).

Last season the Buccaneers were 5-4 at home and 3-5 on the road.

Tampa Bay was winless as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.

The Buccaneers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 8-4 in the NFC overall.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games last year.

Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games.

On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown a season ago and accumulated 481 yards (28.3 per game).

In seven games for the Panthers, Baker Mayfield threw for 1,313 yards (187.6 per game), with six touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.8%.

In 17 games last year, Devin White totaled 5.5 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL and 124 tackles.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +4000 2 September 17 Bears - +6000 3 September 25 Eagles - +800 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +2200 7 October 22 Falcons - +8000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +1000 9 November 5 @ Texans - +20000 10 November 12 Titans - +10000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +1000 12 November 26 @ Colts - +15000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +8000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

