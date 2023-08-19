Christian Bethancourt vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.300 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .224 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 42 of 79 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (10.1%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has an RBI in 18 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 of 79 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.227
|AVG
|.220
|.272
|OBP
|.246
|.383
|SLG
|.362
|12
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|12
|33/8
|K/BB
|37/5
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Silseth gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.27, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .208 batting average against him.
