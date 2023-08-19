Harold Ramirez vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez -- hitting .414 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Chase Silseth on the mound, on August 19 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Angels.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Angels Player Props
|How to Watch Rays vs Angels
|Rays vs Angels Odds
|Rays vs Angels Prediction
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has 12 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .307.
- Ramirez is batting .556 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Ramirez has recorded a hit in 57 of 91 games this year (62.6%), including 27 multi-hit games (29.7%).
- Looking at the 91 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (9.9%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.2% of his games this season, Ramirez has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (12.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.5% of his games this season (35 of 91), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|41
|.284
|AVG
|.331
|.335
|OBP
|.369
|.510
|SLG
|.386
|18
|XBH
|5
|8
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|17
|36/11
|K/BB
|22/8
|3
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 153 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Silseth (4-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went five scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering four hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.27, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .208 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.