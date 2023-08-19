Harold Ramirez -- hitting .414 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Chase Silseth on the mound, on August 19 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Angels.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

Chase Silseth TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has 12 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .307.

Ramirez is batting .556 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Ramirez has recorded a hit in 57 of 91 games this year (62.6%), including 27 multi-hit games (29.7%).

Looking at the 91 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (9.9%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.2% of his games this season, Ramirez has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (12.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.5% of his games this season (35 of 91), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 41 .284 AVG .331 .335 OBP .369 .510 SLG .386 18 XBH 5 8 HR 1 27 RBI 17 36/11 K/BB 22/8 3 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings