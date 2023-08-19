Harold Ramirez -- hitting .414 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Chase Silseth on the mound, on August 19 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Angels.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez has 12 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .307.
  • Ramirez is batting .556 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Ramirez has recorded a hit in 57 of 91 games this year (62.6%), including 27 multi-hit games (29.7%).
  • Looking at the 91 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (9.9%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 35.2% of his games this season, Ramirez has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (12.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 38.5% of his games this season (35 of 91), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 41
.284 AVG .331
.335 OBP .369
.510 SLG .386
18 XBH 5
8 HR 1
27 RBI 17
36/11 K/BB 22/8
3 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 153 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Silseth (4-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went five scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering four hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.27, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .208 against him.
