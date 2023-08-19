Isaac Paredes vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Chase Silseth on the hill, August 19 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Angels.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .251 with 18 doubles, 23 home runs and 43 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 88th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Paredes will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 over the course of his last outings.
- Paredes has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 107 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has picked up an RBI in 41.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 41 of 107 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|55
|.236
|AVG
|.263
|.339
|OBP
|.370
|.503
|SLG
|.485
|18
|XBH
|23
|13
|HR
|10
|39
|RBI
|33
|32/20
|K/BB
|44/23
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Silseth (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.27 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 3.27 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .208 to his opponents.
