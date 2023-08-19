Jonathan Aranda vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonathan Aranda is available when the Tampa Bay Rays take on Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 16, when he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.
Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jonathan Aranda At The Plate (2022)
- Aranda hit .192 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Aranda got a base hit in 12 out of 30 games last season (40.0%), with multiple hits in three of them (10.0%).
- Registering a plate appearance in 30 games a season ago, he hit two dingers.
- Aranda drove in a run in six of 30 games last year (20.0%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
- In eight of 30 games last year he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.
Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.233
|AVG
|.143
|.353
|OBP
|.167
|.372
|SLG
|.257
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|2
|10/7
|K/BB
|13/1
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combined to allow 168 total home runs at a rate of one per game (11th in baseball).
- Silseth makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.27, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .208 against him.
