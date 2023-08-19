Jose Siri vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri and his .576 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Giants.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has 10 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .219.
- In 58% of his 81 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 21 games this year (25.9%), homering in 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.3% of his games this season, Siri has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (16%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 36 of 81 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.237
|AVG
|.201
|.287
|OBP
|.231
|.511
|SLG
|.511
|15
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|12
|25
|RBI
|24
|52/10
|K/BB
|57/6
|4
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Silseth (4-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.27, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
