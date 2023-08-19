On Saturday, Josh Lowe (.324 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and six RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Silseth. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Angels.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .274 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks.

Lowe has recorded a hit in 63 of 97 games this year (64.9%), including 27 multi-hit games (27.8%).

He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 97), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has had an RBI in 39 games this year (40.2%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (14.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 42 times this season (43.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 52 .273 AVG .275 .296 OBP .332 .422 SLG .529 16 XBH 23 3 HR 12 18 RBI 44 42/5 K/BB 54/17 11 SB 13

Angels Pitching Rankings