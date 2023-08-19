Luke Raley -- .176 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Chase Silseth on the mound, on August 19 at 4:07 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Angels.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley has 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .256.
  • In 56.8% of his 95 games this season, Raley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (15 of 95), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Raley has driven in a run in 30 games this season (31.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Angels

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 48
.219 AVG .285
.324 OBP .350
.477 SLG .539
19 XBH 20
6 HR 11
16 RBI 28
46/13 K/BB 57/10
6 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Silseth gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 3.27 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .208 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.