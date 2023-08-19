Saturday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (74-50) and Los Angeles Angels (60-63) squaring off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 4-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:07 PM ET on August 19.

The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow (6-3, 3.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Chase Silseth (4-1, 3.27 ERA).

Rays vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 4, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have been favorites in 98 games this season and won 64 (65.3%) of those contests.

This season Tampa Bay has won 44 of its 60 games, or 73.3%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 60.8% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 645.

The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule