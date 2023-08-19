The Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays will meet on Saturday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 4:07 PM ET, with Hunter Renfroe and Yandy Diaz among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Rays are -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Angels (-110). The over/under is 10 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV: BSW

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 10 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Rays were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rays and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

The Rays' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been victorious in six, or 31.6%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Tampa Bay has entered 19 games this season as the underdog by -110 or more and is 6-13 in those contests.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Tampa Bay have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 65 of 124 chances this season.

In 17 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 10-7-0 against the spread.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-22 34-28 30-22 44-28 59-43 15-7

