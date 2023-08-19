How to Watch the Rays vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 19
Mike Moustakas and the Los Angeles Angels will try to knock off Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays when the teams square off on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
Rays vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 177 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay is fourth in baseball, slugging .444.
- The Rays' .258 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (645 total runs).
- The Rays rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.
- The Rays strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 17th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.199).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tyler Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Glasnow is trying to claim his sixth quality start in a row in this outing.
- Glasnow will try to build upon a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).
- He has surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his outings.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/13/2023
|Guardians
|L 9-2
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Tanner Bibee
|8/14/2023
|Giants
|W 10-2
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Ryan Walker
|8/15/2023
|Giants
|L 7-0
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Jakob Junis
|8/16/2023
|Giants
|W 6-1
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Ryan Walker
|8/18/2023
|Angels
|W 9-6
|Away
|Erasmo Ramírez
|Tyler Anderson
|8/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Chase Silseth
|8/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/22/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Ty Blach
|8/23/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Austin Gomber
|8/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|-
|Peter Lambert
|8/25/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Gerrit Cole
