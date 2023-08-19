After going 2-for-5 with two RBI in his last game, Rene Pinto and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Chase Silseth) at 4:07 PM ET on Saturday.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

  • Pinto is hitting .269 with a walk.
  • In four of 10 games this year (40.0%), Pinto has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.
  • Pinto has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in one of 10 games.

Other Rays Players vs the Angels

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 7
.000 AVG .368
.000 OBP .400
.000 SLG .368
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
3/0 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Silseth (4-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 3.27 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .208 to opposing hitters.
