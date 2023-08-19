Yandy Diaz -- hitting .378 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Angels, with Chase Silseth on the hill, on August 19 at 4:07 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-6) in his last game against the Angels.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.504) and total hits (131) this season.
  • He ranks fifth in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
  • Diaz has gotten a hit in 74 of 105 games this season (70.5%), including 40 multi-hit games (38.1%).
  • He has homered in 16 games this year (15.2%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 39 games this year (37.1%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (12.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 56 games this year (53.3%), including 13 multi-run games (12.4%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 51
.353 AVG .291
.427 OBP .372
.544 SLG .463
21 XBH 21
9 HR 7
33 RBI 27
39/24 K/BB 38/24
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Angels' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 153 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Silseth makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.27, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
