The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.323 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Ty Blach TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .227 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.

Bethancourt is batting .368 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 43 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (10.0%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (23.8%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (6.3%).

He has scored in 29 games this year (36.3%), including 10 multi-run games (12.5%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .227 AVG .227 .272 OBP .250 .383 SLG .364 12 XBH 10 4 HR 4 13 RBI 13 33/8 K/BB 39/5 0 SB 0

