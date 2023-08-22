Harold Ramirez vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez and his .559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 4-for-6 with a double) in his most recent game against the Angels.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .313 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 58 games this season (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He has homered in 9.7% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 35.5% of his games this year (33 of 93), with more than one RBI 12 times (12.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36 of 93 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|43
|.284
|AVG
|.342
|.335
|OBP
|.378
|.510
|SLG
|.401
|18
|XBH
|6
|8
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|21
|36/11
|K/BB
|23/8
|3
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.51 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.14 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.14 ERA and 3.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .311 to opposing hitters.
