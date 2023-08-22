On Tuesday, Jose Siri (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Angels.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has 10 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .219.

In 48 of 82 games this season (58.5%) Siri has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (15.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 22 games this year (26.8%), leaving the park in 7.9% of his trips to the dish.

Siri has had at least one RBI in 39.0% of his games this year (32 of 82), with more than one RBI 14 times (17.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 37 of 82 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 40 .237 AVG .201 .287 OBP .235 .511 SLG .521 15 XBH 20 11 HR 13 25 RBI 26 52/10 K/BB 60/7 4 SB 4

