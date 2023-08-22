Jose Siri vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jose Siri (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Angels.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has 10 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .219.
- In 48 of 82 games this season (58.5%) Siri has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (15.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22 games this year (26.8%), leaving the park in 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Siri has had at least one RBI in 39.0% of his games this year (32 of 82), with more than one RBI 14 times (17.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 37 of 82 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.237
|AVG
|.201
|.287
|OBP
|.235
|.511
|SLG
|.521
|15
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|13
|25
|RBI
|26
|52/10
|K/BB
|60/7
|4
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.51 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach (1-1 with a 4.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, with 3.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
