Luke Raley vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Luke Raley -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the mound, on August 22 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .253.
- Raley has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 96 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.8% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games this year, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has driven in a run in 30 games this season (31.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.5%.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|49
|.219
|AVG
|.278
|.324
|OBP
|.346
|.477
|SLG
|.527
|19
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|11
|16
|RBI
|28
|46/13
|K/BB
|60/11
|6
|SB
|6
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.51).
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 4.14 ERA and 3.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .311 to opposing hitters.
