Luke Raley -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the mound, on August 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley has 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .253.
  • Raley has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 96 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.8% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games this year, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Raley has driven in a run in 30 games this season (31.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.5%.

Other Rays Players vs the Rockies

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 49
.219 AVG .278
.324 OBP .346
.477 SLG .527
19 XBH 20
6 HR 11
16 RBI 28
46/13 K/BB 60/11
6 SB 6

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.51).
  • The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Blach gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up a 4.14 ERA and 3.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .311 to opposing hitters.
