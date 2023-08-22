Randy Arozarena vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, who went 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 3-for-6 in his previous game against the Angels.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .259 with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 61 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 69th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.
- Arozarena has gotten a hit in 73 of 120 games this season (60.8%), with more than one hit on 32 occasions (26.7%).
- He has gone deep in 18 games this year (15%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 42 games this season (35%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those games (12.5%).
- He has scored in 50% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.7%.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|60
|.262
|AVG
|.256
|.375
|OBP
|.355
|.433
|SLG
|.423
|17
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|32
|54/28
|K/BB
|69/33
|11
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.51 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 177 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Blach gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.14 ERA and 3.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .311 to opposing hitters.
