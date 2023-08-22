Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Tuesday at Tropicana Field against Zack Littell, who is starting for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are fourth-best in MLB play with 183 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .448 slugging percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Rays are sixth in the majors with a .259 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.3 runs per game (669 total).

The Rays' .331 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

The Rays' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.198).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Littell gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

Littell enters this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Littell is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.4 frames per appearance on the mound.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Giants L 7-0 Away Zack Littell Jakob Junis 8/16/2023 Giants W 6-1 Away Aaron Civale Ryan Walker 8/18/2023 Angels W 9-6 Away Erasmo Ramírez Tyler Anderson 8/19/2023 Angels L 7-6 Away Tyler Glasnow Chase Silseth 8/19/2023 Angels W 18-4 Away Zach Eflin Patrick Sandoval 8/22/2023 Rockies - Home Zack Littell Ty Blach 8/23/2023 Rockies - Home Aaron Civale Austin Gomber 8/24/2023 Rockies - Home - Peter Lambert 8/25/2023 Yankees - Home Zach Eflin Gerrit Cole 8/26/2023 Yankees - Home Tyler Glasnow Clarke Schmidt 8/27/2023 Yankees - Home Zack Littell Carlos Rodón

