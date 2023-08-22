Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Yandy Diaz, Ryan McMahon and others in the Tampa Bay Rays-Colorado Rockies matchup at Tropicana Field on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 26 doubles, 16 home runs, 49 walks and 60 RBI (135 total hits).

He's slashed .325/.402/.502 so far this year.

Diaz will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .348 with two walks.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 at Angels Aug. 19 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 at Angels Aug. 18 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 at Giants Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Giants Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 113 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashing .259/.364/.428 so far this season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Aug. 19 3-for-6 3 1 2 6 0 at Angels Aug. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Giants Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 56 walks and 65 RBI (111 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .252/.336/.465 on the year.

McMahon will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 19 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 18 1-for-3 3 1 3 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 16 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has collected 114 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .261/.300/.433 slash line so far this season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 18 2-for-4 3 1 3 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 16 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.