Rene Pinto vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Rene Pinto, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Angels.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto is batting .276 with a home run and a walk.
- Pinto has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this season (45.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this year, Pinto has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|8
|.000
|AVG
|.364
|.000
|OBP
|.391
|.000
|SLG
|.500
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|4
|3/0
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.51 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Blach (1-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, with 3.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .311 batting average against him.
