The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.378 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tropicana Field

Ty Blach TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 135 hits and an OBP of .402 to go with a slugging percentage of .502. All three of those stats are tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 22nd in slugging.

Diaz will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 during his last games.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 76 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 42 times.

In 15.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this year (39 of 107), with two or more RBI 13 times (12.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 57 games this season (53.3%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 53 .353 AVG .297 .427 OBP .378 .544 SLG .462 21 XBH 21 9 HR 7 33 RBI 27 39/24 K/BB 39/25 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings