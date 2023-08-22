Yandy Díaz vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.378 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Angels.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 135 hits and an OBP of .402 to go with a slugging percentage of .502. All three of those stats are tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 22nd in slugging.
- Diaz will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 during his last games.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 76 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 42 times.
- In 15.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this year (39 of 107), with two or more RBI 13 times (12.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this season (53.3%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|53
|.353
|AVG
|.297
|.427
|OBP
|.378
|.544
|SLG
|.462
|21
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|7
|33
|RBI
|27
|39/24
|K/BB
|39/25
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.51).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 177 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Blach (1-1 with a 4.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.14 ERA and 3.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .311 to his opponents.
