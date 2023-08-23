Wednesday, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 19 against the Angels) he went 0-for-2.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .220.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (19.5%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 27 games this year (32.9%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (18.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 30 of 82 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .226 AVG .216 .327 OBP .313 .421 SLG .438 12 XBH 15 7 HR 9 25 RBI 24 54/19 K/BB 39/20 4 SB 2

