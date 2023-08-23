Brandon Lowe vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on August 19 against the Angels) he went 0-for-2.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .220.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (19.5%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27 games this year (32.9%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (18.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 30 of 82 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.226
|AVG
|.216
|.327
|OBP
|.313
|.421
|SLG
|.438
|12
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|24
|54/19
|K/BB
|39/20
|4
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.57 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the third-most home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Gomber (9-9) out to make his 26th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 5.52 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 16, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (5.52), 57th in WHIP (1.473), and 59th in K/9 (5.7).
