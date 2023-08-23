Harold Ramirez vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez -- hitting .395 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on August 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rockies.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .311 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- In 59 of 94 games this year (62.8%) Ramirez has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (29.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.1% of his games this season, Ramirez has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (12.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (38.3%), including six multi-run games (6.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|43
|.281
|AVG
|.342
|.331
|OBP
|.378
|.500
|SLG
|.401
|18
|XBH
|6
|8
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|21
|37/11
|K/BB
|23/8
|3
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.57 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (9-9) out for his 26th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 5.52 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old's 5.52 ERA ranks 57th, 1.473 WHIP ranks 57th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.